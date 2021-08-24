Brokerages Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Announce Earnings of $4.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.66. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings of $4.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $12.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $12.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.31 to $14.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

NYSE MLM traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $379.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,276. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $201.04 and a 52-week high of $391.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after purchasing an additional 875,618 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $265,695,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after acquiring an additional 662,115 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,223,000 after acquiring an additional 531,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.