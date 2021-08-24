Brokerages Expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $590.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report sales of $590.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $615.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $513.36 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $622.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

Shares of EQR traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.48. 13,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,552. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $85.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,700 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

