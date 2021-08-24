Brokerages Expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) will post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 860%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ENI.

A number of brokerages have commented on E. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter worth $989,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 445.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 85,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 69,822 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:E traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,695. ENI has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of -267.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.09.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

