Brokerages Expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Brokerages expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will report $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.17 billion. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

DoorDash stock traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.45. 2,099,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,458. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 58,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $8,076,241.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,607,433 shares of company stock worth $2,249,317,410. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after buying an additional 1,269,171 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 4.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after purchasing an additional 401,135 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 11.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after purchasing an additional 736,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in DoorDash by 4.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,235,000 after purchasing an additional 196,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

