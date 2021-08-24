Brokerages Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Announce $2.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.30. Danaher reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $10.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,025 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,153 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Danaher by 58.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after buying an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 92.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after buying an additional 841,874 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHR opened at $320.01 on Thursday. Danaher has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $323.42. The firm has a market cap of $228.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.