Brokerages Expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($5.60) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chemomab Therapeutics.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMMB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CMMB opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.71. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $168.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $202,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,208,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $5,526,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $74,019,000. 26.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.