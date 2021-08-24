Brokerages Anticipate Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $442.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to announce sales of $442.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $434.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $450.27 million. Vectrus posted sales of $352.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 18.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,084 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 5,244.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 959,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 941,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vectrus by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,996,000 after purchasing an additional 49,265 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 52.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 676,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 232,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vectrus by 7.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 622,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEC traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.90. 1,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $561.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.46.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

