Brokerages Anticipate The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to post $251.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.00 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $203.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $922.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $922.00 million to $923.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.01. 90,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $44.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $630,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,262,962.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,700 in the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.