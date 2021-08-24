Brokerages Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Post Earnings of $4.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will announce $4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.76. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings per share of $8.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year earnings of $23.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.62 to $24.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.05 to $17.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.07.

NYSE:LH traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $302.71. 12,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $170.05 and a 12 month high of $307.53.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

