Brokerages Anticipate JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.51. JD.com posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on JD shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

JD stock traded up $8.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,994,371. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

