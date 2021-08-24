Brokerages Anticipate DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. DTE Energy posted earnings per share of $2.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.23.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.52. 1,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,801. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $121.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

