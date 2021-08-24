Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.92. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,135 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,052,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 171,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $126.77 and a 1 year high of $177.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

