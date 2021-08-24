Britta Bomhard Sells 38,738 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Britta Bomhard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of Church & Dwight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25.

NYSE CHD opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

