Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) versus Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Financial Review

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) and Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of Bristow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Bristow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bristow Group and Wheels Up Experience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristow Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Wheels Up Experience 0 2 2 0 2.50

Wheels Up Experience has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 60.54%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than Bristow Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bristow Group and Wheels Up Experience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristow Group -11.73% -3.06% -1.39% Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bristow Group and Wheels Up Experience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristow Group $1.18 billion 0.73 -$56.09 million N/A N/A Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A -$1.55 million N/A N/A

Wheels Up Experience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bristow Group.

Summary

Wheels Up Experience beats Bristow Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc. provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions. It is located global fleet supports operations in the North Sea, Nigeria and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; as well as in the other offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana and Trinidad. Bristow Group was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

