Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 8,221 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 90,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,745,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $449.19. 4,016,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,967. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $450.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

