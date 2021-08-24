Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 7,296 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,296 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $22,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $312.83. The company had a trading volume of 987,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,920. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $314.37.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

