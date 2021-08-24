Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 13,931 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,931 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after acquiring an additional 951,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after acquiring an additional 318,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,390,000 after acquiring an additional 127,257 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,634,792 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

