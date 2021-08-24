Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $11.29 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 26.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.93. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.81 and a 1 year high of $241.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

