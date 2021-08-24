Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,219 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.61. 17,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,711,872. The company has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.65. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

