Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $13,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 85.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $660,000. Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 149,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 37,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,179. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.