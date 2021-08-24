Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 5,237 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,372 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $24,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $336.76. 1,247,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,936. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.31. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $338.27.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

