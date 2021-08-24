Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 67,248 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,444 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,248 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,417,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,493,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $274.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $60.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

