Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 27,689 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 28.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $15,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.92. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,642. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,816 shares of company stock worth $7,839,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

