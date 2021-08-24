Brian Arthur Phillips Acquires 1,000 Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Stock

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Director Brian Arthur Phillips bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.56 per share, with a total value of C$10,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$274,560.

CVE:CTS traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.45. The company had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cormark boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Laurentian boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

