BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives $36.02 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BP shares. HSBC set a $23.76 price objective on BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter worth about $99,689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 430.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,524,000 after buying an additional 2,550,557 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BP by 99.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,561,000 after buying an additional 823,441 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BP by 179.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after buying an additional 416,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter worth about $5,316,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.66. 348,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,240,884. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.92. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.33%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

