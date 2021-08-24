Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Boyd Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

BYD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of BYD opened at $58.25 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.31.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,448 shares of company stock worth $6,385,072. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 67.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 75,078 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

