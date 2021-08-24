Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Boyd Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

BYD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of BYD opened at $58.25 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.31.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,448 shares of company stock worth $6,385,072. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 67.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 75,078 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.