Boyar Asset Management Inc. Purchases 85 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.21 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.41.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.93.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

