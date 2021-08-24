Boyar Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,100 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth about $4,531,000. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,431,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,265,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 500,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 35,649 shares during the period. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $64,968.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ELY stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $28.99. 24,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

