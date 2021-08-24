Boyar Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.2% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.1% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $175.53. The stock had a trading volume of 281,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $462.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

