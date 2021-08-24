Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 124 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,972 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,661,000 after buying an additional 243,529 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $424.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,327. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $410.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.