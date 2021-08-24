Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $15.52 Million Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.15% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $15,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $1,896,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.47. 773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,474. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $143.08 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.64.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

