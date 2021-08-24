Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 2.2% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $53,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 52.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Societe Generale increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $271.19. 10,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,815. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.02.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

