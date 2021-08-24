Boston Financial Mangement LLC Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $28,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after buying an additional 1,035,956 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,339,000 after buying an additional 651,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after buying an additional 576,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,106,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $530,810,000 after buying an additional 429,427 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.65. 5,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,111. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.06. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,309 shares of company stock valued at $320,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

