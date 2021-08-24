BoringDAO (BOR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19,104.00

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $36.32 million and approximately $19,104.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $320.35 or 0.00664930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.68 or 0.00796389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00099160 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,388 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

