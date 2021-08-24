BOLT (BOLT) Price Hits $0.0084

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, BOLT has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a market cap of $8.28 million and approximately $338,623.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00016542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.34 or 0.00819570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00101714 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

