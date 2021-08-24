BMO Capital Markets Increases American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target to C$4.25

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AHOTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.06.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

