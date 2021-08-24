BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Up 6%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.80 and last traded at $58.54. 1,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 275,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a market cap of $598.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 213.94%.

In other news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 30,728 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,518,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $150,442.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,469.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,166 shares of company stock valued at $3,477,678 in the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlueLinx by 519.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 76,538 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth $2,489,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

