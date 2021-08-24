Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCPC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 160,679 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 53.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 293,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 102,314 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 440,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares during the period. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,620. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a market cap of $821.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCPC. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

