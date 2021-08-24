Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 56.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 42,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $66.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.