Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,885,000 after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stryker by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after acquiring an additional 133,531 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $602,602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,130 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,152,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $524,353,000 after purchasing an additional 76,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.01. The company had a trading volume of 30,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.18. The firm has a market cap of $101.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $186.82 and a twelve month high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

