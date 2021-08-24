BlockMesh Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (BMH)

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One BlockMesh coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlockMesh has a total market capitalization of $109,172.86 and $741.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlockMesh has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00055977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00049469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00793914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00097605 BTC.

BlockMesh Coin Profile

BlockMesh (CRYPTO:BMH) is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlockMesh’s official website is www.blockmesh.io . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BlockMesh

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockMesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

