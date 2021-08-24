BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Global Capital Partners alerts:

This table compares Global Capital Partners and BlackRock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A BlackRock 30.39% 16.30% 3.31%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Capital Partners and BlackRock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackRock 0 1 9 0 2.90

BlackRock has a consensus price target of $958.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.30%. Given BlackRock’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlackRock is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.5% of BlackRock shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of BlackRock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Capital Partners and BlackRock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BlackRock $16.21 billion 8.71 $4.93 billion $33.82 27.44

BlackRock has higher revenue and earnings than Global Capital Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Global Capital Partners has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BlackRock beats Global Capital Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Capital Partners

Global Capital Partners, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking and securities network. It operates an investment banking and brokerage firm, and also hold interests in an online trading firm and internet-based business. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc. engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L. Schlosstein, Susan L. Wagner, Robert Steven Kapito, Laurence Douglas Fink, and Barbara G. Novick in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.