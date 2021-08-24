BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 414.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,261 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHD. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at $637,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at $27,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 87.8% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MHD opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.05. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

