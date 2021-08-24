BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 14.1% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK opened at $927.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $885.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $933.92.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

