Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Black Hills stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.84. 193,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,166. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $72.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.51.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKH. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Black Hills by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

