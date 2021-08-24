BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective for the company. Finally, raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.32.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $54.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $57.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,307,990 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.