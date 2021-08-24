BitMax Token Price Reaches $1.85 on Major Exchanges (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. One BitMax Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00015493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00050632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.29 or 0.00815718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00100946 BTC.

BitMax Token Coin Profile

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.