Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $54.06. 3,598,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,251,513. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.98. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $55.02.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

