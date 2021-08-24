BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Torray LLC

Torray LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the first quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.89.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.78. 16,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,938. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.87, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

