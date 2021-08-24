BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIGC. Wedbush decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $55.95 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.01.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $896,544.42. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 795,036 shares of company stock worth $52,261,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BigCommerce by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

